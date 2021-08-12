Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.04. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $65.79. 48,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

