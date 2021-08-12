Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%.

CPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 137,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.