Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,572 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.22% of Yum! Brands worth $74,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,132,000 after buying an additional 607,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,444. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,025. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

