Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%.

NASDAQ YTEN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,493. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

