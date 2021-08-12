XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%.
NASDAQ XPEL traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.02. 324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,339. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
