XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Earnings Results

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%.

NASDAQ XPEL traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.02. 324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,339. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,235,737 shares in the company, valued at $106,520,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,399,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,782 shares of company stock valued at $25,679,052. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.