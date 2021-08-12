XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Trading Up 5.9%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 16,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,394,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on XL shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $971.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 3,940.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

