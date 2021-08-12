Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Xilinx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83,666 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 14.8% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $147.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

