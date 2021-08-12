Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 7.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 1,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $707.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

