Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%.

XENE stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.62. 1,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.13. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

