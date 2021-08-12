WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. WW International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

WW traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,520. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WW. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other WW International news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

