WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

WIR.U has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.06.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of WIR.U traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$21.93.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.