Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.38 million.Workiva also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91. Workiva has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $3,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 772,050 shares of company stock valued at $96,488,775. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

