Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Woodward has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Woodward stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward has a 12-month low of $74.34 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,894. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

