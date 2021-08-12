Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Sells $115,872.32 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WWW traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

