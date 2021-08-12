Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Shares Down 18.6%

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) shares fell 18.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

