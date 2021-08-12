Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s previous close.
WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.
Shares of WIX stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.08. 17,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,505. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,286,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
