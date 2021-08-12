Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.71.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX stock traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.08. 17,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,505. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,286,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.