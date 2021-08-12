WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.70

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $62,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.