WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.74. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 95,753 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,490.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

