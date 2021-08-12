Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%.

Shares of WTT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.44. 1,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,417. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $52.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 121,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $364,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.