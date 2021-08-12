Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.60

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 6205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 498,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

