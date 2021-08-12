William Blair Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.23 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

Shares of TSE RBA traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,541. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$64.17 and a 1 year high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

