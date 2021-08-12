William Blair Comments on Aravive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aravive in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.46). William Blair also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

ARAV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,885. Aravive has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aravive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Aravive by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

