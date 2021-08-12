WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target Raised to $20.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. 7,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,087. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.