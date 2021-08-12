Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE WSR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. 8,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,897. The firm has a market cap of $395.27 million, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

