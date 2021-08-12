Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.98. 21,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,310. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

