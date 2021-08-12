Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 38.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Welltower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 722,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 171,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

