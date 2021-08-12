Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ball (NYSE:BLL) Target Price to $92.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.69.

NYSE:BLL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,862. Ball has a 1 year low of $73.90 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

