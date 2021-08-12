Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 173,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

WFC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 912,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,270,549. The stock has a market cap of $209.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

