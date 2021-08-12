Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $203.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $203.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.71.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,769. Lear has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 128,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lear by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

