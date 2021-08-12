Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “
WB stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,697. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.