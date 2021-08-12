Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

WB stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,697. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Weibo has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.42.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

