Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cargojet (CJT)

Cargojet (TSE: CJT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/11/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$235.00.
- 8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$226.00 to C$228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$245.00 to C$225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$275.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$293.00 to C$300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$230.00 to C$235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00.
- 8/3/2021 – Cargojet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$245.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Cargojet had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$230.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of CJT stock opened at C$186.28 on Thursday. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$159.80 and a 1 year high of C$250.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 83.01.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.