Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $164.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

