Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Wajax alerts:

TSE:WJX opened at C$24.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.93. The company has a market cap of C$537.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.82. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.