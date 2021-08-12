Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

WJXFF opened at $19.88 on Monday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.54.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

