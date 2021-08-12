Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.70 ($31.41).

ETR WAC opened at €26.94 ($31.69) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a one year high of €26.48 ($31.15). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

