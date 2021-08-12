Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.70 ($31.41).

ETR WAC opened at €26.94 ($31.69) on Monday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a one year high of €26.48 ($31.15). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

