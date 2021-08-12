W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Sees Large Volume Increase

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 966,907 shares.The stock last traded at $77.96 and had previously closed at $80.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $350,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (NYSE:WPC)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.