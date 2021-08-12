Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.28

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.82. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 76,265 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 79.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

