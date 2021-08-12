Volex (LON:VLX) Given New GBX 475 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 475 ($6.21) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Volex stock opened at GBX 361 ($4.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.98 million and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

