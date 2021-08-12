Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.29, but opened at $18.34. Vital Farms shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 8,040 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 639,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 137,068 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $12,845,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $708.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

