Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84. Vital Farms has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $708.58 million and a PE ratio of 68.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VITL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $241,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

