Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,646 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Visa were worth $66,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 76.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,345,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,311,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

