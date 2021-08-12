Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $42.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,247. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.