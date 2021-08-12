Vigilare Wealth Management Takes $229,000 Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.04. 16,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,719. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,406 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $857,035.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,036 shares of company stock valued at $50,463,947 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.