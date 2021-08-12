Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 8,430 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $119,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCUL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

