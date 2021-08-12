Vigilare Wealth Management Has $250,000 Position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 66.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCT stock remained flat at $$3.78 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,198. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.74.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

