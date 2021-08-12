Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 335 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 65.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 167.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,456,000 after buying an additional 484,420 shares in the last quarter.

XHE traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,648. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.36. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $131.45.

