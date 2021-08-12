Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,215. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,328,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

