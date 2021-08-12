Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMD opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $272.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

