VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.70. 13 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64.

