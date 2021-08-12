Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.02. Viad posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVI. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 619,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Viad by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.02. Viad has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $52.00.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.